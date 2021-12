How to get ready to repay your student loan when the payment freeze ends NPR's Elissa Nadworny talks to Betsy Mayotte of the Institute of Student Loan Advisors about the latest extension on the student loan pause and what borrowers can do to prepare for repayments.

Education How to get ready to repay your student loan when the payment freeze ends How to get ready to repay your student loan when the payment freeze ends Listen · 6:45 6:45 NPR's Elissa Nadworny talks to Betsy Mayotte of the Institute of Student Loan Advisors about the latest extension on the student loan pause and what borrowers can do to prepare for repayments. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor