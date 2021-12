Using poetry to understand grief during a very difficult year It's been a difficult year for many people. NPR's Elissa Nadworny talks with poet Danez Smith about using poetry to understand and process complex emotions like grief.

Arts & Life Using poetry to understand grief during a very difficult year Using poetry to understand grief during a very difficult year Listen · 8:32 8:32 It's been a difficult year for many people. NPR's Elissa Nadworny talks with poet Danez Smith about using poetry to understand and process complex emotions like grief. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor