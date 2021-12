In 'Parallel Mothers,' Almodóvar hitches unruly passions to women and family Filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar takes a long, colorful look at motherhood in his melodrama Parallel Mothers, starring Penélope Cruz.

Review Movie Reviews In 'Parallel Mothers,' Almodóvar hitches unruly passions to women and family In 'Parallel Mothers,' Almodóvar hitches unruly passions to women and family Listen · 2:43 2:43 Filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar takes a long, colorful look at motherhood in his melodrama Parallel Mothers, starring Penélope Cruz. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor