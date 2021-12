Federal rent money finally got to renters, and eviction filings haven't gone up With millions of Americans behind on rent, Congress sent billions of dollars to help, and after some early stumbles, a lot more of that money is now reaching people who need it.

With millions of Americans behind on rent, Congress sent billions of dollars to help, and after some early stumbles, a lot more of that money is now reaching people who need it.