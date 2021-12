'BookTok' is a new force driving book sales and publishing deals "BookTok" — that's the world of book lovers on TikTok — is becoming a major force in the publishing industry, as buzz from the short videos drives sales and new publishing deals.

Book News & Features 'BookTok' is a new force driving book sales and publishing deals 'BookTok' is a new force driving book sales and publishing deals Listen · 4:22 4:22 "BookTok" — that's the world of book lovers on TikTok — is becoming a major force in the publishing industry, as buzz from the short videos drives sales and new publishing deals. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor