What New York's ban on gas-powered heat could mean for the future of clean energy Elissa Nadworny talks to Russell Unger, a building electrification expert at RMI, a clean energy think tank, about New York City's recent fossil fuel ban in new buildings.

Climate What New York's ban on gas-powered heat could mean for the future of clean energy What New York's ban on gas-powered heat could mean for the future of clean energy Listen · 5:57 5:57 Elissa Nadworny talks to Russell Unger, a building electrification expert at RMI, a clean energy think tank, about New York City's recent fossil fuel ban in new buildings. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor