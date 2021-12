Surviving teenage girlhood takes on a whole new meaning on 'Yellowjackets' Elissa Nadworny speaks with Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, creators of the new show about a girls soccer team whose plane crashes en route to a tournament - stranding the teens in the wilderness.

Television Surviving teenage girlhood takes on a whole new meaning on 'Yellowjackets' Surviving teenage girlhood takes on a whole new meaning on 'Yellowjackets' 7:40 Elissa Nadworny speaks with Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, creators of the new show about a girls soccer team whose plane crashes en route to a tournament - stranding the teens in the wilderness. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor