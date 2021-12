Giveon shares the stories behind 'When It's All Said And Done' The R&B star got his first big break less than two years ago with a feature on the Drake hit "Chicago Freestyle." Since then, he's released hit after hit.

Music Giveon shares the stories behind 'When It's All Said And Done' Giveon shares the stories behind 'When It's All Said And Done' Listen · 3:54 3:54 The R&B star got his first big break less than two years ago with a feature on the Drake hit "Chicago Freestyle." Since then, he's released hit after hit. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor