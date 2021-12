Remembering the legacy of Archbishop Desmond Tutu Journalist Kate Bartlett speaks with Elissa Nadworny about what Desmond Tutu meant to the people of South Africa and the fight for social justice more broadly.

Obituaries Remembering the legacy of Archbishop Desmond Tutu Remembering the legacy of Archbishop Desmond Tutu Listen · 4:32 4:32 Journalist Kate Bartlett speaks with Elissa Nadworny about what Desmond Tutu meant to the people of South Africa and the fight for social justice more broadly. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor