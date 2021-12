In 'Beasts of a Little Land,' a portrait of Korea's quest for independence Elissa Nadworny speaks with writer Juhea Kim about her debut novel, which explores the stories of people who's lives shaped — and were shaped – by the country's decades-long struggle for independence.

Books In 'Beasts of a Little Land,' a portrait of Korea's quest for independence Listen · 5:56 Elissa Nadworny speaks with writer Juhea Kim about her debut novel, which explores the stories of people who's lives shaped — and were shaped – by the country's decades-long struggle for independence.