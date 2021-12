Tips for stain removal to keep your holidays merry and stain-free! The holidays can be a tough time for our clothes: you're always spilling SOMETHING — wine, salad dressing, pie. But those stains don't have to be permanent with this collection of expert advice.

Food Tips for stain removal to keep your holidays merry and stain-free! Tips for stain removal to keep your holidays merry and stain-free! Listen · 5:06 5:06 The holidays can be a tough time for our clothes: you're always spilling SOMETHING — wine, salad dressing, pie. But those stains don't have to be permanent with this collection of expert advice. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor