Morning news brief The U.S. is in another COVID surge, due to the omicron variant. Holiday travelers find hundreds of flights are canceled. South Africa begins a week of mourning for the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:19 11:19 The U.S. is in another COVID surge, due to the omicron variant. Holiday travelers find hundreds of flights are canceled. South Africa begins a week of mourning for the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor