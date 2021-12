Scientists estimate record U.S. COVID cases attributed to the omicron variant Over the next month, scientists estimate that the U.S. could face a record-breaking 400,000 new cases each day — powered by the omicron variant. Hospitalizations in some areas already are rising.

Health Scientists estimate record U.S. COVID cases attributed to the omicron variant