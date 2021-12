U.S. omicron cases are on an upward climb. Fauci hopes to see a turnaround soon NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser, about the spread of the Omicron variant. He says people should wear masks, get vaccinated and then get boosted.

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser, about the spread of the Omicron variant. He says people should wear masks, get vaccinated and then get boosted.