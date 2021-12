The lawyer who successfully argued Roe v. Wade has died at 76 Sarah Weddington was 26 years old when she successfully argued the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade before the U.S. Supreme Court. She died in her sleep Sunday at her home in Austin, Texas.

Obituaries The lawyer who successfully argued Roe v. Wade has died at 76 The lawyer who successfully argued Roe v. Wade has died at 76 Listen · 1:41 1:41 Sarah Weddington was 26 years old when she successfully argued the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade before the U.S. Supreme Court. She died in her sleep Sunday at her home in Austin, Texas. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor