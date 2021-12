Lawsuits could expose Trump business practices as voters consider 2022 midterms The upcoming year could bring court demands and revelations for former President Donald Trump. There are cases against Trump the businessman and Trump the ex-president.

Lawsuits could expose Trump business practices as voters consider 2022 midterms Lawsuits could expose Trump business practices as voters consider 2022 midterms Listen · 7:16 7:16 The upcoming year could bring court demands and revelations for former President Donald Trump. There are cases against Trump the businessman and Trump the ex-president. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor