Habitat For Humanity creates its first 3D-printed home The printing technology meant it took just 12 hours to build the 1,200-square-foot home. The house in Williamsburg, Va., comes with a computer file to print replacement knobs and light switch covers.

Habitat For Humanity creates its first 3D-printed home The printing technology meant it took just 12 hours to build the 1,200-square-foot home. The house in Williamsburg, Va., comes with a computer file to print replacement knobs and light switch covers.