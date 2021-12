Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who helped end South Africa's apartheid, dies at 90 NPR's A Martinez talks to Rev. Michael Battle, director of the Desmond Tutu Center at General Theological Seminary in New York, about Tutu's legacy. The Nobel Peace Prize winner died over the weekend.

Obituaries
Audio will be available later today.