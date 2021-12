Myanmar's military is blamed for a Christmas Eve massacre The attack in the east of the country left at least 35 people dead — as resistance to the military's Feb. 1 coup grows. The military has not responded directly to the allegations about the massacre.

Asia Myanmar's military is blamed for a Christmas Eve massacre Myanmar's military is blamed for a Christmas Eve massacre Listen · 2:37 2:37 The attack in the east of the country left at least 35 people dead — as resistance to the military's Feb. 1 coup grows. The military has not responded directly to the allegations about the massacre.