2 Vietnamese brothers set a record for climbing stairs

The two men, who happen to acrobats, walked up 100 stairs together outside a Spanish cathedral. One brother was upside down with his head balancing on top of his brother's head.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

There's nothing quite like quality time with family during the holidays. People have specific family traditions - like a special meal. Two Vietnamese brothers climbed the stairs. They went up 100 steps in a Spanish cathedral. This was special because one brother was upside-down, with his head balancing on top of his brother's head. They are acrobats. Do not try this at home. And the 100 steps broke the world record.

It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.