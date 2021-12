#2165: Hello You're on Bird Talk : The Best of Car Talk Most of us have had the displeasure of walking up to our car to find an industrial-sized, avian ordinance splattered across the door handle and into places we'll never get it completely out of, but only a select few of us has asked, "Does it have to be so?" This and other non-ornithological investigations on today's Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2165: Hello You're on Bird Talk #2165: Hello You're on Bird Talk Listen · 33:10 33:10 Most of us have had the displeasure of walking up to our car to find an industrial-sized, avian ordinance splattered across the door handle and into places we'll never get it completely out of, but only a select few of us has asked, "Does it have to be so?" This and other non-ornithological investigations on today's Best of Car Talk.