British Columbia is looking at how it can adapt to prepare for more climate disasters British Columbia was devastated by natural disasters this year attributed to climate change. The Canadian province is evaluating how to prepare for the next disasters.

Climate British Columbia is looking at how it can adapt to prepare for more climate disasters British Columbia is looking at how it can adapt to prepare for more climate disasters Listen · 6:03 6:03 British Columbia was devastated by natural disasters this year attributed to climate change. The Canadian province is evaluating how to prepare for the next disasters. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor