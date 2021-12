What teens talk about when they talk about race NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Zoë Jenkins, Miranda Zanca and Ichtaca Lira, reporters for YR Media, about their series "Teens in America."

National What teens talk about when they talk about race What teens talk about when they talk about race Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Zoë Jenkins, Miranda Zanca and Ichtaca Lira, reporters for YR Media, about their series "Teens in America." NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor