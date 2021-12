People from states with less access to abortion are flocking to Kansas' clinics The staff at Trust Women, a Kansas clinic, is seeing an influx of people from other states with limited or no access to abortion services. That could get worse if the state outlaws abortion.

Law People from states with less access to abortion are flocking to Kansas' clinics People from states with less access to abortion are flocking to Kansas' clinics Listen · 3:47 3:47 The staff at Trust Women, a Kansas clinic, is seeing an influx of people from other states with limited or no access to abortion services. That could get worse if the state outlaws abortion. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor