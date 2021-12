John Wilson wants to capture a New York that's both 'timeless and aggressively dated' NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with John Wilson who unveils the absurdity of the mundane in his HBO show, How To With John Wilson.

Television John Wilson wants to capture a New York that's both 'timeless and aggressively dated'