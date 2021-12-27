Benedict Cumberbatch

Enlarge this image toggle caption Kirsty Griffin/Netflix Kirsty Griffin/Netflix

Benedict Cumberbatch is pretty much one of the biggest actors around. He was nominated for an Academy Award for his role as Alan Turing in 2014's The Imitation Game. He plays Dr. Strange in the Marvel movies, including the brand new Spider Man: No Way Home. He is also in the brand new western called The Power of the Dog, which is playing in theaters and streaming on Netflix.

In 2010, Cumberbatch got the title part on the BBC's modern day Sherlock Holmes reboot, just called Sherlock. The role ended up being a breakthrough for him and he earned a bunch of awards nominations and praise from critics.

When we talked with Benedict in 2012, it was on the heels of Sherlock's 2nd series. He talked with us about bringing a new take to an iconic character, and what has kept Holmes relevant to both writers and audiences all these years later. He talked about the challenge he faced when taking on the role. Plus, he spoke with us about his harrowing experience being kidnapped and robbed while on set abroad.

This interview originally aired in May of 2012