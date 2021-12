The CDC shortens COVID isolation times for people who don't show symptoms The CDC says the change is "motivated by science" showing that it's not necessary to isolate for 10 days. During a surge of a more transmissible variant, is it a good idea to revise the guideline?

Health The CDC shortens COVID isolation times for people who don't show symptoms The CDC shortens COVID isolation times for people who don't show symptoms Listen · 3:39 3:39 The CDC says the change is "motivated by science" showing that it's not necessary to isolate for 10 days. During a surge of a more transmissible variant, is it a good idea to revise the guideline?