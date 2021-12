Omicron cases arrive in Michigan as the state is still dealing with delta variant NPR's A Martinez talks to Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan's chief medical executive, about requested federal support as the White House says state solutions are needed to fight increased cases.

Health Omicron cases arrive in Michigan as the state is still dealing with delta variant Omicron cases arrive in Michigan as the state is still dealing with delta variant Listen · 4:50 4:50 NPR's A Martinez talks to Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan's chief medical executive, about requested federal support as the White House says state solutions are needed to fight increased cases. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor