In 1 day, a 6th-grader gave a classmate the Heimlich and saved a woman from a fire An 11-year-old boy from Oklahoma is being honored for his heroism. Davyon Johnson was named an honorary member of both the sheriff's office and the police force.

National In 1 day, a 6th-grader gave a classmate the Heimlich and saved a woman from a fire In 1 day, a 6th-grader gave a classmate the Heimlich and saved a woman from a fire Listen · 0:27 0:27 An 11-year-old boy from Oklahoma is being honored for his heroism. Davyon Johnson was named an honorary member of both the sheriff's office and the police force. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor