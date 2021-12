The CDC cuts recommended isolation periods for COVID infections NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Dr. Ashih Jha, dean of Brown University's School of Public health, about revised guidelines for asymptomatic people who test positive for COVID-19.

Health The CDC cuts recommended isolation periods for COVID infections The CDC cuts recommended isolation periods for COVID infections Listen · 6:39 6:39 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Dr. Ashih Jha, dean of Brown University's School of Public health, about revised guidelines for asymptomatic people who test positive for COVID-19. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor