Omicron variant is a step toward co-existing with COVID-19, WHO envoy says NPR's A Martinez speaks to the David Nabarro, a special envoy for the World Health Organization, about the direction the pandemic might take in 2022.

Health Omicron variant is a step toward co-existing with COVID-19, WHO envoy says Omicron variant is a step toward co-existing with COVID-19, WHO envoy says Listen · 7:29 7:29 NPR's A Martinez speaks to the David Nabarro, a special envoy for the World Health Organization, about the direction the pandemic might take in 2022. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor