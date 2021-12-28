Carl Stanojevic, a photographer in Australia, literally took the trash out

A neighbor, who was away, asked Stanojevic to take out his trash. Stanojevic took the green wheelie trash can to a duck pond, a hardware store, Burger King and to a bar. Taking photos at each spot.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. When most people take out their trash, they move it from their home to a dumpster. Carl Stanojevic isn't like most people. A neighbor was traveling and asked him to take out the trash, you know, as a favor. Carl did just that. He took the green wheelie trash can to a duck pond, a hardware store, a Burger King and finally to a bar, taking pictures for his neighbor at each spot. It just goes to show that one man's trash is another man's trashy date. It's MORNING EDITION.

