Carl Stanojevic, a photographer in Australia, literally took the trash out A neighbor, who was away, asked Stanojevic to take out his trash. Stanojevic took the green wheelie trash can to a duck pond, a hardware store, Burger King and to a bar. Taking photos at each spot.

