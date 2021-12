2021's standout podcasts feature personal stories, and plenty of surprises Three podcasts with a keen interest in inner lives captured the attention of critic Nick Quah this year. His picks for the best of 2021? S***hole Country, Storytime with Seth Rogen and Aack Cast.

Pop Culture 2021's standout podcasts feature personal stories, and plenty of surprises

Listen · 8:12

Three podcasts with a keen interest in inner lives captured the attention of critic Nick Quah this year. His picks for the best of 2021? S***hole Country, Storytime with Seth Rogen and Aack Cast.