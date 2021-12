Russia's Supreme Court shuts down human rights group that preserved history For decades, the Russian human rights group Memorial has tried to preserve the story of the Soviet Union's darkest years. The country's high court ordered it closed Tuesday.

World Russia's Supreme Court shuts down human rights group that preserved history Russia's Supreme Court shuts down human rights group that preserved history Listen · 3:20 3:20 For decades, the Russian human rights group Memorial has tried to preserve the story of the Soviet Union's darkest years. The country's high court ordered it closed Tuesday. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor