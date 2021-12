Most countries will fall short of global initiative to vaccinate 40% of populations COVAX was set up to enable global access to vaccines against COVID. Yet nearly 80 countries will miss a target of vaccinating 40% of their populations by year's end. Here's what went wrong.

Global Health

Most countries will fall short of global initiative to vaccinate 40% of populations

COVAX was set up to enable global access to vaccines against COVID. Yet nearly 80 countries will miss a target of vaccinating 40% of their populations by year's end. Here's what went wrong.