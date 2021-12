The masking period of new COVID isolation guidance is where it may fail, experts say Infectious disease experts say the CDC's new five-day isolation period is "reasonable" but may fall flat because the mask period it vital, but people generally aren't compliant with mask requirements.

The masking period of new COVID isolation guidance is where it may fail, experts say Infectious disease experts say the CDC's new five-day isolation period is "reasonable" but may fall flat because the mask period it vital, but people generally aren't compliant with mask requirements.