Americans saved a lot of money this year dispite record inflation Americans stashed away $2.7 trillion in excess savings over the pandemic even as inflation rates hit a record high.

Economy Americans saved a lot of money this year dispite record inflation Americans saved a lot of money this year dispite record inflation Listen · 7:53 7:53 Americans stashed away $2.7 trillion in excess savings over the pandemic even as inflation rates hit a record high. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor