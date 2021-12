Due to COVID and weather, more than 1,000 U.S. flights have been cancelled today A mixture of staffing shortages because of the coronavirus and some bad weather has been causing delays for many airlines.

Business Due to COVID and weather, more than 1,000 U.S. flights have been cancelled today Due to COVID and weather, more than 1,000 U.S. flights have been cancelled today Listen · 3:23 3:23 A mixture of staffing shortages because of the coronavirus and some bad weather has been causing delays for many airlines. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor