In a rural New York town, teenagers are stepping in to fill a void as EMTs Emergency Medical Technicians are in short supply in many parts of the country. That's the case in rural Sackets Harbor, N.Y., where high school students are answering the call.

Health In a rural New York town, teenagers are stepping in to fill a void as EMTs In a rural New York town, teenagers are stepping in to fill a void as EMTs Listen · 4:00 4:00 Emergency Medical Technicians are in short supply in many parts of the country. That's the case in rural Sackets Harbor, N.Y., where high school students are answering the call. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor