Encore: Meet the mullet queen of Lansing, Michigan In Michigan, hairdresser Ashley Medina is known as the Mullet Queen of Lansing, with clients coming from all over the U.S. to get a mullet styled by her.

Pop Culture Encore: Meet the mullet queen of Lansing, Michigan Encore: Meet the mullet queen of Lansing, Michigan Listen · 2:58 2:58 In Michigan, hairdresser Ashley Medina is known as the Mullet Queen of Lansing, with clients coming from all over the U.S. to get a mullet styled by her. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor