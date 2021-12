Morning news brief The new CDC isolation guidelines raise concerns among health experts. NFL Hall of Fame coach and iconic sports broadcaster John Madden dies at 85. Consumers are having a tough time buying new cars.

Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:15 11:15 The new CDC isolation guidelines raise concerns among health experts. NFL Hall of Fame coach and iconic sports broadcaster John Madden dies at 85. Consumers are having a tough time buying new cars. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor