The CDC relaxes some of its COVID-19 isolation guidelines As omicron continues to spread, the CDC loosened isolation guidelines. Some infectious disease experts say the revisions should come with stronger mask and testing requirements.

Health The CDC relaxes some of its COVID-19 isolation guidelines The CDC relaxes some of its COVID-19 isolation guidelines Listen · 3:56 3:56 As omicron continues to spread, the CDC loosened isolation guidelines. Some infectious disease experts say the revisions should come with stronger mask and testing requirements. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor