Nurses are disappointed by the CDC easing isolation rules, union says NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks to Jean Ross, co-president of National Nurses United, about why she says now is not the time for the CDC to relax its isolation guidance.

Health Nurses are disappointed by the CDC easing isolation rules, union says Nurses are disappointed by the CDC easing isolation rules, union says Listen · 3:34 3:34 NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks to Jean Ross, co-president of National Nurses United, about why she says now is not the time for the CDC to relax its isolation guidance. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor