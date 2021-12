Remembering Harry Reid, ex-Democratic Senate leader, who has died Former Senator Harry Reid has died at age 82. NPR's Sarah McCammon talks to Faiz Shakir, a former adviser to Reid, about his legacy.

Obituaries Remembering Harry Reid, ex-Democratic Senate leader, who has died Remembering Harry Reid, ex-Democratic Senate leader, who has died Audio will be available later today. Former Senator Harry Reid has died at age 82. NPR's Sarah McCammon talks to Faiz Shakir, a former adviser to Reid, about his legacy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor