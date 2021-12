John Madden's celebrity went well beyond the football field John Madden's authenticity and charm helped him to become a pop culture figure. He was the face and name of one of the world's most popular video games: Madden NFL. He died Tuesday at the age of 85.

John Madden's celebrity went well beyond the football field John Madden's authenticity and charm helped him to become a pop culture figure. He was the face and name of one of the world's most popular video games: Madden NFL. He died Tuesday at the age of 85.