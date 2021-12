'You never get over it.' Remembering the EF5 tornado that hit Joplin in 2011 One of the worst tornadoes in U.S. history struck Joplin, Mo., a little over 10 years ago. Despite a massive recovery effort, the survivors still bear psychological scars.

National 'You never get over it.' Remembering the EF5 tornado that hit Joplin in 2011 'You never get over it.' Remembering the EF5 tornado that hit Joplin in 2011 Audio will be available later today. One of the worst tornadoes in U.S. history struck Joplin, Mo., a little over 10 years ago. Despite a massive recovery effort, the survivors still bear psychological scars. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor