Animals Farm owners wants to feed old Christmas trees to their goats Farm owners wants to feed old Christmas trees to their goats Listen · 0:27 The Pennsylvania farm is asking folks to donate their used firs or spruces to feed a herd of goats. Owners Mike and Kim Batz say Christmas trees provide valuable antioxidants and nutrients.