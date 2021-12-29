The economic indicator of the year

This was an extraordinary year for the economy. A year of bungled supply chains, rising prices, workers quitting. And in a year like this, it's hard to decide what to name "Indicator of the Year."

But decide we must.

Planet Money hosts join The Indicator's Stacey Vanek Smith for a game of indicator family feud. Everyone makes their case for the top economic indicator of the year. But only one host can wear the crown, and only one indicator can reign above them all.

