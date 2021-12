The omicron surge is making it hard to staff stores and restaurants. Some are closing The surge in the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus is making it harder for business owners to staff stores and restaurants during the holidays. Omicron is forcing many to close.

Business The omicron surge is making it hard to staff stores and restaurants. Some are closing The omicron surge is making it hard to staff stores and restaurants. Some are closing Listen · 3:34 3:34 The surge in the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus is making it harder for business owners to staff stores and restaurants during the holidays. Omicron is forcing many to close. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor